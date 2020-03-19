Plea hearing set for last suspect in Jeremiah Valencia’s killing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It appears the final suspect in the torture and killing of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in 2017 is ready to take a plea deal.

Jordan Nunez and his dad Thomas Ferguson are accused of putting Valencia in a dog cage for hours at a time without food, beating him so badly he was forced to walk with a cane and sexually assaulting him over months, possibly years.

When his body was found, buried in a shallow grave off the highway, he was wearing a diaper and had injuries all over his body. His body was also burned.

Ferguson, who was married to Valencia’s mother, killed himself after his arrest. Nunez is now scheduled to take a plea deal.

According to court documents, prosecutors and his attorneys have reached an agreement but they aren’t saying what it is. Jeremiah’s mother Tracy Pena is facing 12 years for failing to stop the abuse.

Correction: In a previous version of this story, KRQE reported that Tracy Pena is already serving 12 years which is incorrect. She is facing 12 years.

