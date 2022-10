LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has withdrawn the plea deal for Anselmo Ortiz who is accused of being involved in the disappearance of Cindy Rivera more than a decade ago. Ortiz accepted the plea deal back in September but a non-negotiable term of that agreement was that he give up the location of Rivera’s remains which he has failed to do.

Thursday, the state withdraw that plea agreement and said they intend to proceed with prosecution on original charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.