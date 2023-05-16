ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of driving a murder suspect from Mexico to Albuquerque will not spend any time behind bars after taking a plea deal Tuesday morning. Titus Thomas pleaded no contest to charges of harboring a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 14 of 2022, Thomas drove to Mexico and picked up Jonathan Martinez. Martinez is charged with murder in connection to Yasmin Marquez’s death. Thomas then drove Martinez to Albuquerque, knowing he was a murder suspect.

Thomas was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation. Martinez is scheduled for a hearing in September.