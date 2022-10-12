LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with firing shots at his estranged wife, leading police on a chase, and shooting at officers has taken a plea deal. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela after the shooting and pursuit in March.

A woman told officers Valenzuela fired a gun at her in front of their four kids and took off. Valenzuela eventually crashed near New Mexico State University campus. Police sent in a K9 unit to help get him into custody.

Valenzuela faced 11 charges but pleaded guilty to just three – aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, and felon in possession of a gun. He also agreed to plea “no contest” to another aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge. He faces up to 10 years in prison.