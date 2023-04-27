ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ashley Roybal, the woman charged with stealing from a number of stores took a plea deal Thursday. Roybal and Marvin Alderete are accused of stealing from about 28 different stores, getting away with around $20,000 worth of items.

Thursday in court, Roybal pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting over $500, under that plea deal she had six counts of conspiracy dropped. She faces a maximum of five years in prison under the deal. Last week Alderete pleaded guilty to nine counts of robber and faces up to 12 years behind bars.