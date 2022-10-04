ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Wiegand’s, the Albuquerque man accused of shooting a dog with a pellet gun, took a plea deal Tuesday. A neighbor says his cameras captured Weigand shooting the dog on multiple occasions in 2020.

Tuesday in court, Wiegand pleaded no contest to one count of extreme cruelty to animals. The family near Eubank and Indian School Road says for months, their Ring cameras captured Wiegand, shooting their dog with a pellet gun. In a police report, Wiegand admitted to shooting the dog because of his ‘yipping.’ Under the plea deal Wiegand is required to pay about $1,100 to the neighbor’s family for medical bills and counseling for their children. If that fine is paid within 90 days, then Wiegand will serve 18 months of probation.