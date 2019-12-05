Plea agreement in the works for convicted sex offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A convicted sex offender was back in court on Thursday accused of violating his probation by exposing himself in front of a local preschool.

According to a criminal complaint, 27-year-old Jacob Segura stood shirtless, dropping his pants, and boxers exposing himself at Escuela Del Sol Montesorri School in October. One witness even said Segura was talking to the children.

Segura also has a lengthy criminal history in New Mexico dating back to 2012. That includes drugs, sexual exploitation of children and failing to register as a sex offender.

In court Thursday, Judge Martinez decided to continue the case after the defense and prosecution said they were working on a plea deal. Segura will remain locked up until an agreement is met.