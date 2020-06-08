Pitbull shot in Lea County after investigator thought dog was going to attack him

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator shot and killed a pitbull he thought was going to attack him. They say the deputy went to a house in Hobbs for an investigation Monday morning.

The deputy says he couldn’t get to the front door because of a large hole in the way. Instead he walked into a fenced area to another door.

The sheriff’s office says that’s when a pitbull aggressively ran toward the investigator who fired two gunshots at the dog. The dog’s owner spoke with KRQE News 13 and said all she was trying to do was protect her home against someone she didn’t know.

People online have spoken out against the investigator’s actions. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says he is still on the job, but they are reviewing the incident.

