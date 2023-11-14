GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – After facing allegations in federal court, 75-year-old Tony Jake Jr. from Pine Hill, New Mexico has pled guilty to abusive sexual contact. Now, he could face up to life in prison.

Court records show that in 2022, an unnamed 12-year-old victim told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted during a church service. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents investigated and found evidence that the girl had been with Tony Jake Jr.

In a plea agreement, Tony Jake Jr. admitted to touching the girl inappropriately. He has not yet been sentenced, but faces up to life in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.