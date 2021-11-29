Pills, cash and social security cards found during traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traffic stop turned into a big bust for the Albuquerque Police Department. They say an officer spotted 28-year-old Nathan Martinez driving a car without a license plate. The officer learned Martinez was a convicted felon with a while lot of things he shouldn’t have.

It included six guns, three of which came back as stolen, 200 rounds of ammunition, 22 EBT cards, 28 social security cards, 22 driver’s licenses and a whole lot of drugs and cash. APD also found nearly 3,800 fentanyl pills, 91 grams of heroin and 441 grams of meth. Along with nearly $9,000. Matinez is charged with felon in possession of a destructive device and drug trafficking.