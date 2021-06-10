Photos show damaged Santa Fe obelisk covering

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New photos show the latest damage caused to what’s left of the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk. A viewer sent photos of the box that was covering the area. It shows some of the gray paneling removed and a hole exposing the pedestal.

A man identified as, Immanuel Hamilton, is expected to be charged with criminal damage after police say he was seen on top of the box damaging the plywood and trying to pull it off. Right now, Hamilton is hospitalized pending a mental health evaluation.

After protestors tore down the obelisk last October, the city put the box around the site until it was decided what to do with it.