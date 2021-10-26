Photos released in search of vehicle connected to road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have released additional photos they say show the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that police responded to a crash at the intersection of Morris St. and Montgomery on October 15, 2021, around 7:54 p.m.

Authorities state that the driver of a white Mercedes was found with a gunshot wound. The driver was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Witnesses said that the driver had reportedly gotten into a verbal altercation with the driver of a silver Ford Mustang with a black racing stripe down the roof and hood of the car. Police have released updated photos of a vehicle that matches the suspect vehicle’s description which is now said to be a GT model Mustang between the years 2005 and 2009 with exhausts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Bryan Carter at bryancarter@cabq.gov or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.com/531.