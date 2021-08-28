Phone scam targets San Ildefonso Pueblo, Española areas

COLORADO (KRQE) - Two nurses in Colorado have admitted to stealing drugs from their patients in separate incidents while on the job. Katie Muhs, 34, told prosecutors that she stole Fentanyl from the IV bags of ventilated patients in 2019.

Muhs also told prosecutors that she used another nurse's login credentials to take a bag of fentanyl from an automated control machine. Muhs will serve three months of probation.