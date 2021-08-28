Phone scam targets San Ildefonso Pueblo, Española areas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police are warning of a phone scam in the San Ildefonso Pueblo and Española area. They say a man has been calling people claiming to be a state police officer.

He then asks for information on people, including their contact info, and claims there is a warrant out for their arrest. State police want to remidn people tha tthey wouldn’t contact peoople like that for information and to call their local state police officer if they have any information.

