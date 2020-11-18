Person of interest sought in southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance identifying an individual believed to be a person of interest in a shooting. Crime Stoppers reports that on July 12, 2020, around 1:10 a.m. officers responded to the Dank Smoke Shop on San Pedro Dr. in response to an individual who had been shot.

Witnesses stated that the alleged shooter left southbound on San Pedro Dr. on a motorcycle. The Albuquerque Police Homicide Unit would like to speak to a male caught on surveillance video who is believed to be a person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.



APD’s Homicide Unit would like to speak to the male pictured who is believed to be a person of interest. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

Latest Crime News