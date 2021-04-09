Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Rail Runner station

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Detectives have located a person of interest in connection to a shooting at a Rail Runner Station that killed one man and injured another. SFPD reports 20-year-old Travis Whaler was taken into custody on Thursday, April 8, and was located at his residence on the 1700 block of Hopewell St.

Police report that Whaler was arrested on a warrant that is unrelated to the homicide and is not facing any charges in connection to the homicide. Earlier this week Santa Fe Police arrested and charged Matthew Arellano with murder, attempt to commit a felony, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in this investigation.

Authorities say this case remains under active investigation. Anyone with additional information in this incident is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.