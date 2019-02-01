Man charged with evidence tampering in the death of two Albuquerque teens Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Aragon (courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office has charged 36-year-old Anthony Aragon with evidence tampering in the case regarding 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef.

Aragon is a resident of Rio Rancho and has been charged with two counts of evidence tampering. He is accused of helping dispose of the boys' bodies.

Romero and Lateef's bodies were found in a shallow grave west of Rio Rancho after the pair went missing in December. Police believe the teens were involved in a drug deal gone wrong.

Aragon is currently locked up in Las Vegas, Nevada on unrelated charges. It is unclear when he will be extradited back to New Mexico.

Court records show Aragon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last year.

