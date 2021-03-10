Suspect arrested in connection to bodies discovered in vehicle at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in the investigation of four bodies discovered in a vehicle parked at the Albuquerque Sunport has been arrested in St. Louis, Missouri according to New Jersey authorities. The Gloucester County prosecutor and New Jersey U.S. Marshal report that Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshal’s St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force.

On Tuesday, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that Lannon was a person of interest in the investigation of the bodies that were discovered in a vehicle parked at the Sunport last week. Three of the victims had been reported missing out of Grants in January.

According to court documents, Lannon is the ex-husband of one of the victims, Jennifer Lannon. Jesten Mata, Matthew Miller, and Randal Apostalon were the other three victims discovered. Miller, Mata, and Jennifer Lannon were reported missing out of Grants while authorities are investigating the death of Apostalon and how and if he was connected to the other victims.

“The rapid and successful apprehension of Lannon is the direct result of excellent collaboration between a wide array of local, county, state and federal partners. We are particularly grateful to the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force/Camden Division as well as their parallel jurisdictions between New Jersey and Missouri for deploying their resources to rapidly apprehend Lannon, who was clearly a direct threat to the public,” said Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman in a press release.

Sean Lannon was also wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey on Monday. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutors Office’s Chief of Detectives, Lannon knew the victim, a homeowner in his 60s. Prosecutor Hoffman stated in a press release that upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the New Jersey murder are forthcoming.

APD reports that homicide detectives are traveling to St. Louis in order to attempt an interview with Lannon about the deaths in Albuquerque. Over the weekend, Grants Police also identified Daniel Lemos as a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of Miller, Mata, and Jennifer Lannon. Lemos has a nationwide felony warrant and authorities are still searching for him.