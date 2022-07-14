ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pharmacy has agreed to pay the United States $50,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act. The agreement settles civil claims against Joe’s Pharmacy of Peralta, New Mexico from Drug Enforcement Administration on-site inspections on August 7, 2018, and March 5, 2019.

According to a Department of Justice press release, the pharmacy failed to account for 24,422 doses of controlled substances, the majority of which being opioid analgesics. Over 100 record-keeping violations and four dispensing violations were also found. In the return process, Joe’s Pharmacy failed to account for 1,231 doses of controlled substances and 15 doses of listed chemicals.