NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a couple accused of abusing a newborn child. State Police were called to a home in Peñasco on January 11 after a report about a child that could be in danger.

Officers made contact with the mother, 35-year-old Darlene Gonzales, and her husband, 40-year-old Ronald Gonzales. Darlene Gonzales told officers that she had given birth to the baby boy the day before in her living room. Police said a doctor had not examined the baby and that there had been no medical care given. The baby also appeared to be in distress.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and was to be airlifted to Albuquerque but weather prevented the transfer. According to NMSP, the baby’s condition is not known.

State Police said they found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia including on the couch where the baby slept. Darlene Gonzales was charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. Ronald Gonzales was charged with possession of fentanyl and child abuse.