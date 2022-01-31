SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that has closed the southbound lanes of I-25 between the St. Francis Drive exit and the Cerrillos Road exit Monday morning. According to a news release, the Santa Fe Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-25 near mile marker 280 around 2:42 a.m. SFPD says the involved driver reported that his vehicle had struck a guardrail after he veered off the road. Officers determined intoxication was not a factor in the incident.

Then around 6:52 a.m., the SFPD was called to southbound I-25 near mile marker 280 after reports of a pedestrian laying on the side of the road. Officers found a dead adult male who had apparent injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle.

At this time, crash investigators are determining if the two incidents are related. No other information has been released at this time.