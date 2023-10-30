PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Pecos man called the New Mexico State Police on Thursday, October 26, to admit to shooting and killing his brother. 45-year-old Calvin Quintana has now been arrested on charges of second-degree murder for the homicide of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintana.

According to police, the brothers had a “verbal altercation” early Thursday morning. Police say Gabriel Quintana tried to enter Calvin Quintana’s residence on Pondarosa Lane and threw rocks at Calvin Quintana’s car when he was refused entry. Calvin Quintana reportedly grabbed a handgun and shot his brother; then, he called 911 to report what had happened.

Gabriel Quintana was found dead on Calvin Quintana’s front porch. The New Mexico State Police are investigating the case.