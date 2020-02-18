Pecos High School coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE)- A Pecos High School coach has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation by New Mexico State Police. According to NMSP, its investigation began on January 23 when agents learned from a 14-year-old female that she had been sexually communicating with 24-year-old Joshua G. Rico through the Snapchat app.

Rico, who is from Albuquerque, is the boy’s basketball coach at Pecos High School. Police say the 14-year-old stated Rico asked her to send him nude photos of herself to him on numerous occasions.

Agents also learned Rico had sent photos of his genitals to the teen over Snapchat and threatened to expose the teen through social media if his sexual needs were not met. NMSP agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Rico’s cellphone and discovered numerous nude photos and videos of the 14-year-old female, himself, in addition to three other juvenile females who also had been victimized by Rico over Snapchat.

After investigating, agents were able to identify the other victims who were also sexually victimized by Rico in the same manner as the 14-year-old female.

An arrest warrant was issued on February 14, for Joshua G. Rico from the San Miguel County Magistrate Court. Rico was arrested that day without incident and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, extortion, criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual communication with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.