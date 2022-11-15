FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of an Aztec High School student have filed a lawsuit against the district and football coach. It comes after that coach, Henry Strauss, had an altercation with that student, resulting in battery charges filed against him. For the first time, we’re seeing part of that altercation caught on video.

Head Football Coach Henry Strauss was charged with criminal battery for the September 2 altercation. The lawsuit states the school district failed to provide a safe environment for the student. According to the family’s attorneys, this isn’t the first time the coach has been verbally abusive to students.

“Last year, he verbally assaulted up to ten students at the school, he then threatened to meet them off campus,” said attorney Mitch Burns.

The criminal complaint says the student went off campus during lunch with another student who’s on the football team. When they came back from lunch, they were approached by Coach Strauss and later he confronted the student during P.E. class.

“Instead of going through the normal steps – such as school suspension – [during] which she had a period of lunch hour, he had to go above and beyond by physically ripping the keys out of her hand,” said Burns.

The lawsuit claims the incident caused emotional distress for the student that she is still having to cope with. Her attorneys say the school then tried to make her sign a contract that she would have no other contact with the football player who she took to lunch.

“You’re never going to have any contact with this boy, in any form – social media, telephone, and physical contact – in any manner whatsoever,” said attorney Kyle Finch of the disciplinary action.

News 13 reached out to the school district which said they couldn’t make a comment on the lawsuit. Coach Strauss was on the sidelines when Aztec lost its quarterfinal playoff game against Silver City last Friday. His battery case continues with a hearing next month.