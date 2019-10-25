Parents facing charges two years after infant’s death

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years after a two-month-old was killed, his parents are facing charges.

Angel Marquez was taken to Espanola Hospital in October 2017 by his father because he had stopped breathing. The father, also named Angel Marquez, claimed the child began to choke, but according to an autopsy report, there were visible signs of trauma and signs of previous abuse, including broken bones.

The medical investigator eventually ruled the death a homicide. Investigators with Espanola said there was a delay in getting that information back, and the District Attorney’s office said they weren’t made aware of the case until recently.

Now, they’re pushing forward, securing a grand jury indictment on the father and mother, Brittany Edmonds. Both are charged with child abuse resulting in death. If convicted, they could face life in prison.