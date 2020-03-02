Parents accused of starving children plead not guilty

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico parents accused of starving their children pleaded not guilty Monday. Aaron and Damie Brooks from Cedar Crest were arrested in January.

Deputies say their 11-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy looked malnourished and were so hungry that they would eat out of the trash at school. The children are in better shape now and are currently with a foster family.

Following their not guilty pleas Monday, Judge Brett Loveless ordered Aaron and Damie Brooks to stay released with pretrial services. They are also allowed contact with their other two children, an infant and 5-year-old.

Aaron Brooks also asked for a spring break trip with those children and Judge Loveless granted his request.