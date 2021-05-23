Pair reportedly shoot at workers during big box store theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people accused of stealing from local stores while armed are set to appear in court this week. Mary Gonzales and Nathan Tapia are accused of taking curtains and a tattoo kit from a Walmart off Coors and Rio Bravo back in February.

Story continues below

When a loss prevention officer approached them, Tapia allegedly threatened to “Start blasting people,” and the pair got away. Then in April, the criminal complaint states Gonzales shot toward store workers trying to stop her and Tapia from taking items form a Sam’s Club on north Coors.

Luckily, no one was hit. They were both arrested earlier this month and their arraignment is set for Monday.