Pair charged in string of high-end robberies at local malls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a long history of arrests will be held behind bars until trial for a recent string of armed robberies. He’s one of two people charged with stealing form Albuquerque malls back in October.

APD says Markie Zubia and Davone Warner would work together to take pricey merchandise from Coronado Center and Winrock Mall. On October 26, an employee at Nordstrom Rack off Louisiana and I-40 claimed Zubia used a battery-powered saw to cut a lock holding designer purses. Warner allegedly threatened an employee with a gun, before the two fled with the items.

The next day, police say the pair took more purses – this time, from the Macy’s at Coronado Center. Again, Warner is accused of threatening an employee with a gun when they were approached.

Police say there were also two earlier incidents where Warner acted alone. They say he took merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods and JC Penney while armed.

There were warrants out for both of their arrests. Zubia was booked on December 15 and released the next day. She has no prior criminal history.

Warner has been locked up since Dec. 10 and just last week, a judge granted the state’s motion to keep him behind bars, for now. He has been arrested or charged more than 20 times in just a year.

