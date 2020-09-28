Pair charged in murder of Carlsbad man

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly six years after a Carlsbad man vanished, two people have been charged with his murder. The remains of Brian Runnels were found near the George Shoup Relief Route back in April. He’d been missing since 2014. Court documents show Manuel Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Runnels in his camper and dumping his body. Brett Roark is also charged for allegedly helping; both men are behind bars.

