CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly six years after a Carlsbad man vanished, two people have been charged with his murder. The remains of Brian Runnels were found near the George Shoup Relief Route back in April. He’d been missing since 2014. Court documents show Manuel Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Runnels in his camper and dumping his body. Brett Roark is also charged for allegedly helping; both men are behind bars.
Latest New Mexico News
- Aviation company to bring hundreds of jobs to Roswell
- New Mexico Tech scientists working on anti-COVID nasal spray
- US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google
- Pair charged in murder of Carlsbad man
- Business banners now flying along Guadalupe Street