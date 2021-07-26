Pair charged after attacking 2 people inside Alamogordo home

Two Alamogordo men have been arrested for assaulting two victims inside a home early Sunday morning. | Image courtesy Alamogordo Police Department

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Alamogordo men have been arrested for assaulting two

victims inside a home early Sunday morning. The Alamogordo Police Department says officers responded to the 1800 block of Alamo Street for a disturbance call after receiving an open 911 call and overheard persons demanding money and threatening to shoot someone.

APD says when officers arrived, they saw two men, Jordan Ortega, 21, and Angelo Gonzales, 22, wearing ski masks running from a residence and both refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers located and arrested both men. APD says the men forcefully entered a home armed with pistols and an assault rifle and battered two victims and rummaged through the residence and vehicles.

APD says Ortega is charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of auto burglary, two counts of criminal damage, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

APD says Gonzales is charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of auto burglary, two counts of criminal damage, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

APD says both men were transported to the Otero County Detention Center. No other information was provided.