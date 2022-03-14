ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A duo accused of shoplifting from an Albuquerque Target more than once is behind bars. Police say 22-year-old Dominic Mendez and 20-year-old Gabriel Meza are accused of shoplifting from the Target on Lomas on Saturday.

Police say they picked out a backpack and started packing it with items. As they walked out, police say Mendez handed a demand note to an employee.

The employee handed them $800 however officers were dispatched during the shoplifting and the pair was arrested at the store. They also are accused of shoplifting from the same Target earlier in the week. Both are facing charges of robbery and conspiracy.