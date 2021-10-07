Owner of home where girl was killed accused of violating probation in another case

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who owned the home where a six-year-old Rio Rancho girl was killed could be back behind bars for violating his probation in another case. Leland Hust is accused of killing Ariana Jade Romeo at Winston Scates Rio Rancho house in 2018.

Scates previously plead guilty to molesting another young girl in the home. Now, Scates is accused of violating his probation in that case. According to court documents filed in August, Scates probation officer said he missed curfew but his probation officer also says he found photos of what appeared to be teenage girls on his phone.

Documents say Scates also took a polygraph test in which he admitted to having inappropriate thoughts about the victim in the case. A hearing surrounding the evidence on the violations is scheduled for next Tuesday. If his probation is revoked, Scates could serve the full six years he was originally facing.