The owner and manager of Best Choice Inn on east Central pled guilty to charges admitting to letting it turn into a drug den

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner and manager of an infamous east Central motel have admitted to letting it turn into a drug den. The feds raided the Best Choice Inn on Central near Louisiana in 2019 calling it a “one-stop shop” for sex and drug trafficking. Inside the rooms, investigators found large quantities of heroin, meth, cocaine, and pills along with 16 human trafficking survivors.

Court records show owner Pragnesh-Kumar Patel and manager Kamal Bhual have agreed to plead guilty to the charge of “maintaining drug-involved premises,” and aiding and abetting. They both admit they allowed rampant drug use and that they knew using and dealing drugs were “one of the primary purposes of the Best Choice Inn.” They each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.