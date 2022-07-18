ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in northwest Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Sunday morning officers were sent to the area of 12th St. and Candelaria Rd. to reports of a shooting.

Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found one person who had died due to their injuries. Police say this has prompted a homicide callout. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more details become available.