Overnight homicide leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Officials say police responded shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday to a ShotSpotter activation reporting multiple shots in the area of 500 Tennessee St. NE.

Police found multiple casings in the street and multiple impact holes in the apartment complex at 500 Tennessee St. Officials say during a welfare check on the tenants, they located a dead man in one of the apartments.

Another man was injured at the scene but transported himself to the hospital before officers arrived. Officials say that man is in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation.