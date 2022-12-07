ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police interactions with the public sometimes result in officers using force. But a new report shows that the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is getting better at using force without violating department policy.

The latest report from the external team helping the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) review instances of police use of force shows that APD has made a “dramatic reduction” in the percent of forceful interactions that are “out of policy.” In July 2021 almost 10 out of every 100 forceful interactions were out of policy. But by the end of September 2022, that was down to five out of every 100, the report shows.

The report, put together by the External Force Investigations Team (EFIT), is part of the monitoring intended to help APD comply with its settlement agreement with the Department of Justice. Run by an outside team of contractors from Florida, EFIT came to existence in February 2021, designed as a breakout accountability mechanism focused on use of force cases and investigations.

While police shootings, also called “officer-involved shootings” in some cases, have continued, the exact circumstances around shootings have changed, as has the way APD has investigated their own conduct. For example, 2022 has already broken the record for the number of police shootings in a year, according to APD Chief Harold Medina. But now APD data shows that fewer shootings result in death.

A decade ago, reporting by the New York Times counted 17 fatal shootings from a total of 25 shootings from 2010 to early November 2012. That puts the fatality rate at about 68%.

Data released in November of this year shows a total of 35 shootings from 2020 to early November 2022. And 18 of those were fatal, meaning APD’s fatality rate is closer to 51% in recent encounters.

The latest External Force Investigations Team report says that APD is getting better at internal investigations of officer-involved shootings. They note that APD’s Internal Affairs Force Division (IAFD) has shown “a noticeable improvement with . . . handling OIS and other complex

investigations.”

Beyond simply investigating uses of force, APD seems to be more openly discussing ways to improve training and operations, according to the latest EFIT report. “Communication at all levels within IAFD and the APD Police Reform Bureau dramatically improved over the last quarter,” the report notes.

Despite the progress, the report offers a few cautionary notes. For one, the report says that EFIT has “concerns” with how APD Internal Affairs Force Division first line supervisors are handling daily supervision duties. The report notes that if there are issues with this, internal investigations may fall short of some goals. “Supervisors, at all levels, must take responsibility for compliance,” the report notes.