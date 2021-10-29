Over 900 fentanyl pills seized in recent NMSP drug operation

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have charged 36 people as part of a recent drug operation in Albuquerque. The operation, which ran from August 17 to September 24 targeted suspects through social media platforms.

“As criminals evolve and find new ways to circumvent the system and commit crimes, so too will our organization evolve,” said Chief of NMSP Tim Johnson in a news release. “Whether it’s on the street or social media, my officers and agents will find those poisoning our communities with dangerous illegal drugs and bring them to justice”.

Police also seized eight and a half ounces of meth, more than 900 fentanyl pills, and four and a half ounces of cocaine. Drug dealers are using social media as the main way to sell drugs being that it’s easier than on the street.