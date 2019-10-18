Over $850,000 worth of meth seized by Border Patrol

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- Border Patrol agents have seized more than $850,000 of methamphetamine at a checkpoint north of El Paso on Wednesday night.

Authorities report that during a routine inspection, agents stopped a gray Saturn Vue and during a search that the driver consented to, a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the possible presence of narcotics. During an additional search using x-ray technology, agents discovered anomalies in the rear panels of the car.

Seventeen bundles that contained 25-pounds of meth wrapped in clear cellophane and tin foil were found. The seizure is estimated to be worth more than $850,000.

The driver and narcotics have since been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.