EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – Border agents in El Paso say they intercepted nearly 150 pounds of cocaine stashed in an ice cream maker. CBP says a pickup truck was hauling the machine over the Bridge of the Americas Monday when it stopped at the port of entry.

An X-ray scan raised some red flags and a search dog helped the agents find 56 bundles of the drug in the machine. An unnamed driver, a 43-year-old Mexican National, was handed over to Texas State Police.