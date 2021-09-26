Over 100 citations given in latest racing enforcement operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD and state police have cited more than 100 people in their latest racing enforcement operation. Police air support and undercover officers searched for large groups of vehicles gathering for illegal street racing.

Officers credit a significant police presence possibly deterring large groups from gathering. They ended up giving out 106 traffic citations, 25 for speeding, made 41 traffic stops, five DWI arrests, and towed six vehicles.

It’s unclear where this operation took place.

