ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man and woman from Oregon are accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl in Albuquerque.

Jetaime James and Kenny Jones were arrested near Central and Florida early Thursday morning. A 17-year-old girl told detectives she feared for her life and was being forced into prostitution.

The teen told police Jones picked her up in California after convincing her she would make enough money not to have to prostitute any longer.