Operation Triple Beam aimed to stop fentanyl use, search warrant reveals

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Attorney General William Barr Highlighted the problems of fentanyl when he was in Albuquerque earlier this week, declaring it as an epidemic here in New Mexico. Now, a federal search warrant shows what Operation Triple Beam was trying to do to stop the use of fentanyl.

Triple Beam took more than 300 violent criminals off the street. The feds also wanted to target drug dealing.

For four months, the feds were tracking three people who they say were distributing counterfeit prescription oxycodone that contained fentanyl and cocaine. A recently unsealed search warrant reveals the feds were investigating Freddie Miranda, Miles Adler and Hector Garcia-Salas.

The DEA executed search warrants at three locations in Albuquerque: two at apartments on Abilene Avenue SE, and a third on William Street SE. The feds targeted this group stating they were drug dealers. Barr highlights the problem of putting fentanyl in drugs.

“One of the most pernicious aspects of the drug problem right now is that fentanyl is being mixed in with all kinds of other drugs, including methamphetamine,” said Barr. “So people taking those drugs do not know exactly what they are taking and this is what is driving a lot of drug overdoses.”

The problem for first responders and the public is, these legal narcotics can hold a lethal dose of fentanyl in a single pill.

Back in 2017, Hector Garcia-Salas accidentally shot and killed his three-year-old son, then tried to blame it on a drive-by shooting. He even covered up a bullet hole in the apartment with toothpaste.

Garcia-Salas served three years for the killing and is still on probation for that case. State prosecutors are now asking for his probation to be revoked because of these federal drug charges.

Court documents show that all three suspects face federal drug charges, but the details of their cases are sealed.