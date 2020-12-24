Operation Legend makes over 6,000 federal arrests, 167 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Attorney General has released the latest numbers from Operation Legend. Since the federal crime-fighting effort launched in Albuquerque in July, nearly 170 people have been charged with federal crimes. About half of those are gun offenses and about a third for drug-related crimes.

“Operation Legend removed violent criminals, domestic abusers, carjackers and drug traffickers from nine cities which were experiencing stubbornly high crime and took illegal firearms, illegal narcotics and illicit monies off the streets. By most standards, many would consider these results as a resounding success—amid a global pandemic, the results are extraordinary. I commend our federal law enforcement and prosecutors for seamlessly executing this operation in partnership with state and local law enforcement,” said Attorney General Barr in a news release Wednesday. “When we launched Operation Legend, our goal was to disrupt and reduce violent crime, hold violent offenders accountable and give these communities the safety they deserve in memory of LeGend Taliferro, whose young life was claimed by violent crime, undoubtedly, we achieved it.”

Breakdown of Albuquerque’s Operation Legend charges: 167 defendants have been charged with federal crimes: 60 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

85 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

22 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

According to a news release, Operation Legend has resulted in more than 6,000 arrests across nine U.S. cities including approximately 467 for homicide; more than 2,600 firearms were seized; more than 32 kilos of heroin, more than 17 kilos of fentanyl, more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 135 kilos of cocaine, and more than $11 million in drug and other illicit proceeds were seized.

Of those arrested, approximately 1,500 have been charged with federal offenses. Approximately 815 of those defendants have been charged with firearms offenses, while approximately 566 have been charged with drug-related crimes and the remaining defendants have been charged with various offenses according to the same news release.

The following federal charges are from the other cities involved in the operation:

Kansas City, MO : 196 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 75 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 107 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and 14 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Chicago, Ill. : 176 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 40 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 130 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and Six defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Cleveland, OH. : 119 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 60 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 55 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and Four defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Detroit, MI. : 100 defendants have been charged with the following federal offenses: 33 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 64 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and Three defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Milwaukee, WI. : 74 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 34 defendants have been charged with firearm-related offenses; 32 defendants have been charged with narcotic related offenses; Eight defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

St. Louis, MO. : 450 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 193 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 231 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and 26 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Memphis, Tenn. : 124 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 53 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 47 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and 24 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Indianapolis, IN. : 94 defendants have been charged with the following federal crimes: 18 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses; 64 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and 12 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

