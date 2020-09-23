Operation Legend makes over 3,500 federal arrests, 60 in Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest numbers for Operation Legend are in. Since July, 60 people in Albuquerque have been charged with federal crimes.

That includes 23 defendants charged with narcotics-related offenses, 30 defendants charged with firearms-related offenses, and 7 defendants charged with other violent crimes. The Department of Justice says countrywide, it has now led to over 3,500 arrests.

Saint Louis now has the highest number of arrests at 205, passing Chicago which has 150 arrests. As part of Operation Legend, federal agents are sent into cities with high crime rates in an effort to get more criminals behind bars charged with federal crimes that carry more time than state crimes.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss