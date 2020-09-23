Operation Legend makes over 3,500 federal arrests, 60 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest numbers for Operation Legend are in. Since July, 60 people in Albuquerque have been charged with federal crimes.

That includes 23 defendants charged with narcotics-related offenses, 30 defendants charged with firearms-related offenses, and 7 defendants charged with other violent crimes. The Department of Justice says countrywide, it has now led to over 3,500 arrests.

Saint Louis now has the highest number of arrests at 205, passing Chicago which has 150 arrests. As part of Operation Legend, federal agents are sent into cities with high crime rates in an effort to get more criminals behind bars charged with federal crimes that carry more time than state crimes.

