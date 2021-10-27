Opening statements held in trial of man charged with killing neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements were held on Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of shooting his neighbor after an argument over a barking dog. Prosecutors say Christopher Tabor murdered Daniel Salazar in 2019 near Second Street and Candelaria.

Investigators say the two argued over Salazar’s dogs. Tabor’s defense claims he made an innocent comment and things escalated. They say he was forced to shoot Salazar in self-defense. However, police say evidence shows Tabor shot Salazar while in a sniper-life position in his backyard using the fence to hide sometime after the argument.