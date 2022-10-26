ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury heard opening statements Wednesday in the trial of an Albuquerque man accused of killing his 86-year-old aunt. Craig Smith, and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo, are accused of tying up and suffocating Josephine Ortega in 2017.

The state argues the motive was money, with Smith knowing Ortega kept large sums of cash in the home. They say phone records put him at Ortega’s home that night. However, the defense argues the state’s main witness, Evonne Jaramillo, is not reliable and that the evidence actually points to her.

The trial is expected to last about a week and a half. Smith has already pleaded no contest in another 2017 murder. Police say Smith killed Terry Williams, then burned his body at a campground in the east mountains. He will not be sentenced for that case until this trial is over.