One of two suspects arrested in Santa Fe park shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police announced Friday the arrest of one suspect in relation to a shooting that happened in late February at Las Acequias Park that sent a teen to the hospital. Two suspects are charged in the shooting, 17-year-olds Emmanuel Galaviz-Campos and Carlos Apodaca.

Both Galaviz-Campos and Apodaca have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Galaviz-Campos was arrested Thursday night and an arrest warrant has been issued for Apodaca.

Apodaca is considered armed and dangerous and police are asking the public to not approach him if seen and to call 911. If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to call Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.