ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At approximately 6:30 am Monday morning, officers in the Southeast Area Command responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Rhode Island Street and Chico Road N.E. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased individual.

Homicide detectives have started an investigation. There is no information at this point about an offender. KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.