Investigation continues into deputy-involved shooting near Coors, Central

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Albuquerque’s west side.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened after a deputy made a traffic stop in the Walgreens parking lot near Coors and Central just after 8 p.m. Saturday. The deputy requested backup, then reportedly “perceived a threat” and shot a person in the vehicle, according to BCSO.

There were three people in the car at the time. It is currently unknown what exactly caused the officer to fire shots.

“Right now, it’s very preliminary, early stages of the investigation, and we hope to know more as the investigation unfolds,” Undersheriff Larry Koren of BCSO said.

The person who was shot was taken to UNM Hospital to be evaluated. The extent of that person’s injuries was not released.

BCSO said one person is going to be charged on an active felony warrant, but that it is not the person who was shot. A family member of the people in the vehicle claims there was never a warrant out of his arrest.

“There’s no felony warrant. My son in law, he lives with me and I’m not going to have someone with a felony warrant in my house. The most he didn’t have was a license,” said Jeannie Gallegos.

BCSO said no deputies were injured. It’s unclear how many shots the deputy fired.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will post updates as more information becomes available.