ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, Mar. 19, officers from the Albuquerque Police Department were dispatched to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, one individual was found dead due to gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred in northeast Albuquerque near Indian School Road. APD’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the scene. No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.