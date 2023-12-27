ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says possible road rage shooting left one person critically injured Tuesday night.

Witnesses told APD a black SUV with blue-tinged headlights fired shots at a white SUV on westbound I-40 between the Big I and Coors around 9:40 p.m. APD says several shots were fired, striking a female passenger in the white SUV. The white SUV drove to the area of Central and Tingley and approached a Police Service Aid who was working the River of Lights. First transported the victim to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

APD is investigating the shooting and searching for the black SUV with blue-tinged headlights. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call (505) 242-COPS (2677)